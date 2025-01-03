Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Lion Electric temporarily lays off 150 workers amid CCAA proceedings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2025 3:17 pm
1 min read
The Lion Electric Co. says it expects to seek protection from creditors under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. Lion Electric Co.'s lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility is shown in Mirabel, Que., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
The Lion Electric Co. says it expects to seek protection from creditors under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. Lion Electric Co.'s lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility is shown in Mirabel, Que., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Lion Electric announced Friday it’s temporarily laying off around 150 workers in Canada and the U.S., in the context of its ongoing proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA).

The Montreal-based maker of electric buses and trucks says the latest round of layoffs affects all departments.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a press release, the company says that leaves around 160 workers, who will concentrate mainly on helping clients with the maintenance of school buses and trucks.

Lion Electric, which has been going through financial difficulties, officially obtained creditor protection mid-December.

Trending Now

In 2024, Lion Electric announced four waves of layoffs affecting around 920 workers, with the last one announced at the beginning of December.

Over the past few years, the company has been financially supported by the federal and Quebec governments, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Fondaction, particularly through loans.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices