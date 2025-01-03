Lion Electric temporarily lays off 150 workers amid CCAA proceedings

Send this page to someone via email

Lion Electric announced Friday it’s temporarily laying off around 150 workers in Canada and the U.S., in the context of its ongoing proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA).

The Montreal-based maker of electric buses and trucks says the latest round of layoffs affects all departments.

In a press release, the company says that leaves around 160 workers, who will concentrate mainly on helping clients with the maintenance of school buses and trucks.

Lion Electric, which has been going through financial difficulties, officially obtained creditor protection mid-December.

In 2024, Lion Electric announced four waves of layoffs affecting around 920 workers, with the last one announced at the beginning of December.

Over the past few years, the company has been financially supported by the federal and Quebec governments, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Fondaction, particularly through loans.