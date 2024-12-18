Menu

Canada

Lion Electric applies to Quebec Court for creditor protection after defaulting on debt

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2024 9:21 am
1 min read
The Lion Electric Co. says it expects to seek protection from creditors under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. Lion Electric Co.'s lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility is shown in Mirabel, Que., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
The Lion Electric Co. has applied to the Superior Court of Quebec for protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

The electric school bus maker also says it plans to seek recognition of the CCAA proceedings in the U.S. under Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code.

In its application to the Quebec court for an initial order, the company is seeking approval of a formal sale and investment solicitation process.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Approval is also being sought for the appointment of Deloitte Restructuring Inc. as the monitor to oversee the process.

The filing for credit protection comes after the company said Monday that it had defaulted on its debt.

The company temporarily laid off 400 employees and shut down production at its Illinois plant earlier this month after getting a two-week reprieve from its lenders to explore its alternatives.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

