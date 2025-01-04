People brave the cold to dog sled near Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Despite the extreme cold warning, people bundled up and braved the elements to go dog sledding at the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area on Saturday.

Frozen Trails and Wagging Tails is an event hosted by Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas, Battle River Kennel and Eagle Ridge Sled Dog Kennel.

As Global News’ Trillian Reynoldson reports, it was not only an opportunity to enjoy a dog sled ride, but also a chance to learn about the activity’s history and importance. Watch the video above for the full story.