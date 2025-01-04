Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

People brave the cold to dog sled near Saskatoon

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted January 4, 2025 6:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Braving the cold to dog sled near Saskatoon'
Braving the cold to dog sled near Saskatoon
people bundled up and braved the elements to go dog sledding at the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area on Saturday
Despite the extreme cold warning, people bundled up and braved the elements to go dog sledding at the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area on Saturday.

Frozen Trails and Wagging Tails is an event hosted by Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas, Battle River Kennel and Eagle Ridge Sled Dog Kennel.

As Global News’ Trillian Reynoldson reports, it was not only an opportunity to enjoy a dog sled ride, but also a chance to learn about the activity’s history and importance. Watch the video above for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

