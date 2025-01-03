Canada to launch 1st preclearance site in the U.S.: CBSA

Send this page to someone via email

Canada will set up its first preclearance operation in the United States this year as part its plan to boost border security amid growing pressure from the incoming U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced Thursday that a two-year operation will be launched at a shared facility at the Cannon Corners port of entry in New York, which is on the other side of the border from the Covey Hill port of entry in Quebec.

During that two-year period, the Covey Hill port of entry will be closed to travellers, who will have to enter Canada through Cannon Corners instead.

“At the preclearance site, Canadian officers will examine travellers and goods to decide whether they are admissible into Canada, as they currently do at ports of entry in Canada,” CBSA said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This includes screening for dangerous goods, such as firearms and drugs, before they leave the U.S.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Travellers will not be able to submit claims for refugee protection at this preclearance site, CBSA said, but they can do so at a Canadian port of entry.

Most other types of immigration requests will be accommodated at this location, the agency said.

2:10 Joly, LeBlanc to meet with Trump aides in Florida

The announcement comes weeks before Trump is set to take office. Trump has threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian products coming into the U.S. unless Canada increase border security.

Responding to that threat, Ottawa unveiled a new border plan worth $1.3 million last month, which includes a joint strike force and an “around the clock” aerial surveillance unit for ports of entry.

Story continues below advertisement

Public Safety Minister David J. McGuinty said Thursday that the preclearance announcement “demonstrates our shared commitment with the United States to bolster border security and streamline the flow of legitimate trade and travel between our two countries.”

The U.S. already has preclearance operations in place at eight Canadian airports and one marine facility. At these locations, U.S. customs and immigration officials can allow or deny entry of travellers or goods coming into the U.S. from Canada.

CBSA said the launch date for the first Canadian preclearance operation will be shared on its website and social media platforms.