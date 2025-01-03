Menu

Canada

Canada to launch 1st preclearance site in the U.S.: CBSA

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted January 3, 2025 10:38 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada commits $1.3B to tighten border security after Trump tariff threat'
Canada commits $1.3B to tighten border security after Trump tariff threat
WATCH: Canada commits $1.3B to tighten border security after Trump tariff threat – Dec 17, 2024
Canada will set up its first preclearance operation in the United States this year as part its plan to boost border security amid growing pressure from the incoming U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced Thursday that a two-year operation will be launched at a shared facility at the Cannon Corners port of entry in New York, which is on the other side of the border from the Covey Hill port of entry in Quebec.

During that two-year period, the Covey Hill port of entry will be closed to travellers, who will have to enter Canada through Cannon Corners instead.

“At the preclearance site, Canadian officers will examine travellers and goods to decide whether they are admissible into Canada, as they currently do at ports of entry in Canada,” CBSA said in a news release.

“This includes screening for dangerous goods, such as firearms and drugs, before they leave the U.S.”

Travellers will not be able to submit claims for refugee protection at this preclearance site, CBSA said, but they can do so at a Canadian port of entry.

Most other types of immigration requests will be accommodated at this location, the agency said.

Click to play video: 'Joly, LeBlanc to meet with Trump aides in Florida'
Joly, LeBlanc to meet with Trump aides in Florida
Trending Now

The announcement comes weeks before Trump is set to take office. Trump has threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian products coming into the U.S. unless Canada increase border security.

Responding to that threat, Ottawa unveiled a new border plan worth $1.3 million last month, which includes a joint strike force and an “around the clock” aerial surveillance unit for ports of entry.

Public Safety Minister David J. McGuinty said Thursday that the preclearance announcement “demonstrates our shared commitment with the United States to bolster border security and streamline the flow of legitimate trade and travel between our two countries.”

The U.S. already has preclearance operations in place at eight Canadian airports and one marine facility. At these locations, U.S. customs and immigration officials can allow or deny entry of travellers or goods coming into the U.S. from Canada.

CBSA said the launch date for the first Canadian preclearance operation will be shared on its website and social media platforms.

