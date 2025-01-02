This parking spot at a B.C. ski resort is selling for $110,000

Send this page to someone via email

As far as real estate goes, it’s not much to look at.

At $110,000, it’s just 162 square feet, below ground and gets no natural light. It’s drab grey and includes no bedroom, bathroom or kitchen.

Of course, it’s not a house or even an apartment, it’s a single parking spot — but one in a prime location.

Located in the Whistler Estates, parking stall #106 is just steps away from the base of the Blackcomb Gondola at British Columbia’s best-known ski resort.

Dave Brown, a Realtor with Whistler Real Estate, said the parking spot’s big price tag is a reflection of the “convenience factor.”

“You never have to worry about parking in Whistler, you pull up, drive in the parkade and park in your secure parking spot,” he said.

“You don’t have any kids losing it on you or upset husband or wife because you are circling around because the parking lot was full.”

While many skiers and snowboarders Global News spoke with agreed the price was high, most weren’t surprised either.

“It’s a capitalist world. Supply and demand. Whistler is the hot spot, it’s the place to be, home of the 2010 Olympic Games, and the 2025 Invictus Games,” snowboarder Brandon Smith said.

“I think what we really need in the Sea-to-Sky corridor is another ski resort, maybe one halfway between Vancouver and Whistler.”

Incredibly, at north of $100,000, this parking spot’s asking price isn’t even close to record-setting.

That honour goes to a parking space in the Pan Pacific Mountainside hotel in the Whistler Village, which sold for about $195,000 in 2021, Brown said.

But he said he expects this space to hold its value, with growing demand and fewer available public parking spaces making finding a place to leave your vehicle at the ski hill harder and harder.

“It’s just getting harder and harder to find a parking spot, and for people who have the discretionary income to purchase something like that, the convenience factor is very big for them,” he said.