Consumer

City of Calgary to send out 2025 property assessments

By Michael King Global News
Posted January 2, 2025 2:57 pm
1 min read
Calgary's historic city hall View image in full screen
The City of Calgary will soon be sending out two important pieces of mail that will impact how much homeowners will be paying in property taxes for 2025. Global News
Property taxes have been one of the main topics of conversation at Calgary’s city hall over the last few months and homeowners will soon have some answers regarding how much their share will be in 2025.

The city will mail out property assessment letters on Jan. 10, a week later than planned due to delays caused by the now-resolved Canada Post strike.

The assessments offer a snapshot of the worth of properties if they had been sold on July 1, 2024. That value will be used to calculate property taxes for the upcoming year.

Real estate expert Justin Havre said it’s important for homeowners to review the assessments to ensure the evaluation falls in line with what the home is actually worth.

“There’s definitely instances where the city may have put an evaluation on the property that’s excessively higher than what the property is actually worth,” said Havre. “If they’re off on their evaluation, you could actually get a lower tax bill.”

Along with property assessments, the city will also send recalculation letters, which were originally supposed to be mailed in December 2024.

The letters highlight any changes to property taxes from January to June. However, because of the delay, those who use the monthly Tax Instalment Payment Plan will see no changes to their January payments, with changes set to take place in February.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

