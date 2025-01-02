Man dead after SUV crashed with cattle truck in Huron County: OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision in Huron County killed one person and injured livestock on New Year’s Day.

OPP officers, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene of a collision involving an SUV and a truck hauling cattle on Blyth Road near Hensall Road in Huron East.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The lone driver of the truck, a 32-year-old from Central Huron, died at the scene.

The second driver didn’t suffer any injuries and there were reportedly no passengers in either vehicle.

Police say several cattle sustained injuries in the crash.

Police are looking into what caused the collision, and traffic incident officials are helping with the investigation.