Canada

Man dead after SUV crashed with cattle truck in Huron County: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2025 6:13 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision killed one person and injured livestock in Huron County on New Year's Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision in Huron County killed one person and injured livestock on New Year’s Day.

OPP officers, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene of a collision involving an SUV and a truck hauling cattle on Blyth Road near Hensall Road in Huron East.

The lone driver of the truck, a 32-year-old from Central Huron, died at the scene.

The second driver didn’t suffer any injuries and there were reportedly no passengers in either vehicle.

Police say several cattle sustained injuries in the crash.

Police are looking into what caused the collision, and traffic incident officials are helping with the investigation.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

