Homicide detectives lead investigation into fatal New Year’s Eve shooting near Toronto

Police east of Toronto are investigating a shooting as a homicide after a man was found dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police said in a post on social media that they had responded to an incident in Oshawa with a large number of officers.

Investigators said gunshots were heard in the area of Cedar Street and Wentworth Street West and, when officers arrived, they found a male victim who had died at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Durham police homicide unit, the force said.

Police did not say what time the shooting took place but posted about it just after 3 p.m.

No suspect information was released but police promised further updates would follow.