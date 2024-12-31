Menu

Crime

Homicide detectives lead investigation into fatal New Year’s Eve shooting near Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 31, 2024 6:07 pm
1 min read
Durham police say two employees have been charged with criminal negligence after a resident in their care at a retirement home died last year after being locked out of the building.A Durham Regional Police patch is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Durham police say two employees have been charged with criminal negligence after a resident in their care at a retirement home died last year after being locked out of the building.A Durham Regional Police patch is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Police east of Toronto are investigating a shooting as a homicide after a man was found dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police said in a post on social media that they had responded to an incident in Oshawa with a large number of officers.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators said gunshots were heard in the area of Cedar Street and Wentworth Street West and, when officers arrived, they found a male victim who had died at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Durham police homicide unit, the force said.

Trending Now

Police did not say what time the shooting took place but posted about it just after 3 p.m.

No suspect information was released but police promised further updates would follow.

