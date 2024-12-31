Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

In new year address, Governor General stresses importance of mental, physical health

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2024 1:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Governor General calls for online respect'
Governor General calls for online respect
WATCH ABOVE: Governor General calls for online respect – May 28, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is urging Canadians to treat their mental health with the same care as their physical health as they prepare for the year ahead.

In a new year’s message, Simon said she is thinking of all the inspiring people she met in 2024.

Simon praised them for working hard to improve their communities, protect nature, build bridges between cultures and give voice to the marginalized.

She implored people to continue building the more inclusive world and sustainable environment Canada’s children deserve.

Click to play video: 'Governor General visits New Brunswick'
Governor General visits New Brunswick
Trending Now

Simon asked Canadians to share their hopes for the future, and said she will share the responses in the coming days.

Story continues below advertisement

She added that she remains committed to working with people to advance climate action, foster reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and celebrate Canada’s diversity.

“This holiday season, take care of yourself. Spend time with your loved ones. Treat your mental health with the same care as your physical health,” she said in her written message. “Let’s recharge our batteries and keep moving forward together.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices