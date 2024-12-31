Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. has a new favourite boy name as Noah knocked off top spot

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 31, 2024 1:52 pm
1 min read
new born baby's feet peeking out of a shawl, View image in full screen
As a parent or caregiver, naming a newborn can bear a lot of responsibility. The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. has a new favourite boy name.

Oliver has knocked Noah off the top spot for babies born this year in the province.

In 2024, 2016 babies were named Oliver, compared with 163 named Noah.

Other popular boy names included Liam, Theodore, Lucas, Leo, Jack and Ethan.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Olivia once again topped the list for the most popular girl names followed by Charlotte, Isla, Amelia, Emma and Sophia.

Only names that occur five or more times are listed in the database.

Click to play video: 'Top baby names in B.C. of 2023'
Top baby names in B.C. of 2023
Trending Now

As of Monday, Dec. 16, 38,103 babies were registered as born in B.C. in 2024, according to the Vital Statistics Agency.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices