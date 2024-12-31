B.C. has a new favourite boy name as Noah knocked off top spot

See more sharing options

B.C. has a new favourite boy name.

Oliver has knocked Noah off the top spot for babies born this year in the province.

In 2024, 2016 babies were named Oliver, compared with 163 named Noah.

Other popular boy names included Liam, Theodore, Lucas, Leo, Jack and Ethan.

Olivia once again topped the list for the most popular girl names followed by Charlotte, Isla, Amelia, Emma and Sophia.

Only names that occur five or more times are listed in the database.

As of Monday, Dec. 16, 38,103 babies were registered as born in B.C. in 2024, according to the Vital Statistics Agency.