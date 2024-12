See more sharing options

Saskatchewan’s 2025 housing market won’t look much different from 2024, with supply struggling to keep up with demand.

Experts predict Saskatoon and Regina will be a seller’s market in 2025, with first-time home buyers the driving force.

In the video above, Global’s Nicole Healey shares that while interest rates are dropping, you may have a harder time finding a house for sale next year.