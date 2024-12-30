Menu

Crime

Men convicted after moose shot from motorboat in northern Ontario

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 30, 2024 3:28 pm
A young bull moose observes visitors along Highway 60 in Algonquin Park Saturday June 12, 2021. View image in full screen
A young bull moose observes visitors along Highway 60 in Algonquin Park Saturday June 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
Five people have been convicted of illegal moose hunting offences and fined almost $40,000 between them after an investigation spanning years, the Ontario government has announced.

The government said the charges came from a two-year investigation that ran between 2020 and 2022, looking into illegal moose hunting in a remote area north of Pickle Lake, Ont.

The investigation, which involved conservation officers and the Ministry of Natural Resources, found that one of the five people convicted shot a bull moose on the Otoskwin River from his perch on a motorboat.

The man, who is from Mississauga, Ont., pleaded guilty to firing his gun illegally from a boat and was fined $20,000. He also faces a three-year hunting suspension.

Another man in the group pleaded guilty to invaliding his hunting tag and was fined $2,000, with a two-year suspension.

The remaining three all pleaded guilty to making false statements to a conservation officer and received fines of between $2,000 and $6,000, along with one-year suspensions.

For the five men, the fines total $37,000 plus $9,250 for victim surcharges, according to the province.

The government said the convictions were evidence it was “safeguarding moose” by making sure hunters follow the rules.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

