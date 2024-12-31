Halifax-area grocer has more than 50 security cameras to fight shoplifting

Send this page to someone via email

A recent Statistics Canada report finds shoplifting of $5,000 and under has increased, and a Halifax-area grocery store says it’s becoming evident.

Gateway Meat Market’s co-owner, Tamara McKay, says as food prices rise, she’s noticed an increase in people resorting to shoplifting.

“Definitely as prices have gone up over the years, and inflation is on the rise and things like that, people are just struggling and get desperate,” she said.

“But we are very good about keeping our prices low so we do try to make sure that shoplifting is minimal.”

When Gateway opened in 2008, one of the first things the owners did was set up security cameras. There are now more than 50 cameras all over the store.

McKay says these measures are part of why they’re able to keep their prices affordable.

“It just affects small business so much and it really would impact the prices we can offer, so we really had to make sure we weren’t losing money going out the store via shoplifting,” she said.

Halifax Regional Police says the force also seen an increase in retail theft in recent years.

In a statement, HRP said officers “maintain a visible presence” throughout the business districts.

