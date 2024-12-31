Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax-area grocer has more than 50 security cameras to fight shoplifting

By Jake Webb Global News
Posted December 31, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Why local grocery stores may be seeing more shoplifting incidents'
Why local grocery stores may be seeing more shoplifting incidents
A Statistics Canada report found an increase in non-violent crimes across the country. A Nova Scotia grocery store has noticed a rise in shoplifting amid high food prices. Jake Webb reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A recent Statistics Canada report finds shoplifting of $5,000 and under has increased, and a Halifax-area grocery store says it’s becoming evident.

Gateway Meat Market’s co-owner, Tamara McKay, says as food prices rise, she’s noticed an increase in people resorting to shoplifting.

“Definitely as prices have gone up over the years, and inflation is on the rise and things like that, people are just struggling and get desperate,” she said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“But we are very good about keeping our prices low so we do try to make sure that shoplifting is minimal.”

When Gateway opened in 2008, one of the first things the owners did was set up security cameras. There are now more than 50 cameras all over the store.

McKay says these measures are part of why they’re able to keep their prices affordable.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“It just affects small business so much and it really would impact the prices we can offer, so we really had to make sure we weren’t losing money going out the store via shoplifting,” she said.

Halifax Regional Police says the force also seen an increase in retail theft in recent years.

In a statement, HRP said officers “maintain a visible presence” throughout the business districts.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices