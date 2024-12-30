Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario bank robber forced to flee on foot after ‘fellow delinquent’ steals getaway bike

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 30, 2024 1:35 pm
1 min read
Police are searching for the man accused of stealing a bank robbery getaway bike. View image in full screen
Police are searching for the man accused of stealing a bank robbery getaway bike. Hamilton police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police west of Toronto are searching for two people after a failed bank robbery that happened before Christmas — one is accused of trying to steal money from a bank in downtown Hamilton, the other is alleged to have stolen his getaway bike.

Hamilton police said the bizarre and unsuccessful robbery took place at a BMO branch on Upper Paradise Road just after midday on Dec. 18.

A man cycled up to the bank branch and left his bike outside, according to police. He went up to a bank teller and allegedly demanded money, implying he had a weapon. Other employees in the bank confronted him, however, and he fled without taking anything.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said that when the man left the bank to escape, he found that “a fellow delinquent” had stolen his bike.

“The dazed and confused male then kicked their legs in high gear and escaped,” police said, suggesting he ran north on Upper Paradise Road. He was last seen at its intersection with Elmwood Avenue.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton police are now appealing for information that could help lead to the arrest of the man accused of trying to rob the BMO branch as well as the man who stole his getaway bike.

The bank robbery suspect is described as a man standing between five feet four and five feet eight inches tall. He was wearing a long, multi-coloured scarf, black sunglasses, a blue face mask, a black jacket, black gloves and pants, and white shoes.

Police said the bike theft suspect was male and wore all black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices