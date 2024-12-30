Ontario bank robber forced to flee on foot after ‘fellow delinquent’ steals getaway bike

Send this page to someone via email

Police west of Toronto are searching for two people after a failed bank robbery that happened before Christmas — one is accused of trying to steal money from a bank in downtown Hamilton, the other is alleged to have stolen his getaway bike.

Hamilton police said the bizarre and unsuccessful robbery took place at a BMO branch on Upper Paradise Road just after midday on Dec. 18.

A man cycled up to the bank branch and left his bike outside, according to police. He went up to a bank teller and allegedly demanded money, implying he had a weapon. Other employees in the bank confronted him, however, and he fled without taking anything.

Police said that when the man left the bank to escape, he found that “a fellow delinquent” had stolen his bike.

“The dazed and confused male then kicked their legs in high gear and escaped,” police said, suggesting he ran north on Upper Paradise Road. He was last seen at its intersection with Elmwood Avenue.

Hamilton police are now appealing for information that could help lead to the arrest of the man accused of trying to rob the BMO branch as well as the man who stole his getaway bike.

The bank robbery suspect is described as a man standing between five feet four and five feet eight inches tall. He was wearing a long, multi-coloured scarf, black sunglasses, a blue face mask, a black jacket, black gloves and pants, and white shoes.

Police said the bike theft suspect was male and wore all black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police.