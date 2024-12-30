Menu

Crime

Police say two deaths Sunday night in northwest Calgary likely targeted, domestic

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2024 12:06 pm
Calgary police say its homicide unit is investigating after a man and a woman, believed to be a father and daughter, were found dead at two different locations on Sunday night. View image in full screen
Calgary police say its homicide unit is investigating after a man and a woman, believed to be a father and daughter, were found dead at two different locations on Sunday night. Michael King / Global News
Calgary police say its homicide unit is investigating after a man and a woman, believed to be a father and daughter, were found dead at two different locations on Sunday night.

Police say at about 9:30 p.m. they responded to reports of a person in medical distress on Kincora Grove N.W.

They say they found a man in his 70s dead.

Later that night, police say they found a woman in her 30s believed to be the man’s daughter dead at another location on Tuscany Ridge Heights N.W.

Police say there is no threat to public safety as the deaths are believed to be targeted and domestic in nature.

They say they are looking for a vehicle believed to be driven by the woman’s spouse, a black Nissan Pathfinder with the Alberta license plate CLN 5276.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

