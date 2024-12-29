Menu

Fire

Possible explosion rocks Metro Vancouver strip mall

By Krista Sylvester Global News
Posted December 29, 2024 3:37 pm
1 min read
Firefighters and police responded to a possible explosion at a Coquitlam B.C. strip mall on Sunday Dec. 29, 2024.
Firefighters and police responded to a possible explosion at a Coquitlam B.C. strip mall on Sunday Dec. 29, 2024. Global News
Multiple business owners could only look on as fire crews responded to a possible explosion that rocked a Coquitlam, B.C., strip mall Sunday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to a plaza located at 341 North Rd., in Coquitlam around 6:30 a.m., and found thick black smoke coming out of one of the units, according to Asst. Chief Sandro Bonifazi.

“When the officer arrived on scene here, there was glass thrown throughout the parking lot,” Bonifazi said, noting the possibility of an explosion.

Emily Oh, who owns Emily Oh Realty, was on her way to an appointment and church Sunday morning when she got a call from her building’s landlord.

“(She said) ‘You have to get here right now,'” Oh said. “I’m shocked … and I’m thankful that no one was there.”

“I’m worried about our computers and all of our documents in the office, there’s sprinklers. I just want to get into my office and see what is damaged,” Oh said.

Besides the realty office, the strip mall is home to a coffee shop, a Pho restaurant, an optometry clinic, and a hair salon.

Crews continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

