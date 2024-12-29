Menu

Traffic

1 person dead, 3 injured in crash on Highway 402 near Strathroy: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2024 1:54 pm
1 min read
An OPP vehicle is shown parked in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. View image in full screen
An OPP vehicle is shown parked in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy
One person is dead and three others are injured after a highway crash near Strathroy, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the single vehicle crash happened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday on Highway 402, west of Glendon Drive.

Police say a 20-year-old man from Sarnia was pronounced dead at the scene, and three other occupants of the vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say a portion of the highway, west of London, was closed between Glendon Drive and Hickory Drive but has since reopened.

Police say the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Middlesex County OPP

© 2024 The Canadian Press

