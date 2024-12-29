Premier Smith meets with Calgary Chinese community ahead of New Year’s

Send this page to someone via email

Around 500 people from Calgary’s Chinese community came to hear Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speak on Saturday at the Edgemont Community Centre.

Smith told the crowd she’s pleased with what her government has accomplished in the past year, touching on items like the revamped Alberta Bill of Rights act, changes related to health care and the economy.

Smith did not take questions directly from the media or members of the audience, instead choosing to address questions vetted by the UCP Calgary-Edgemont constituency association.

Some who attended the event, like Helen Hu, felt the public should have gotten the chance to interact with the premier directly.

“I was disappointed, actually,” said Hu. “I saw the program, and come for this session because I would have opportunity to raise my question.”

Story continues below advertisement

While Hu believes Smith is doing a good job at governing, she would have liked to have heard Smith address her concerns surrounding affordability, especially around the cost of electricity.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One concern that was touched on by Smith was community safety, which Smith says she and her government are committed to.

“We also have a security grant,” Smith said to the crowd. ” If you have places where you worship or cultural centres that you’re worried about being vandalized, we can help put security cameras in place so that you can make sure you feel safe in those places.”

Other topics Smith touched on included incoming President Trump, border security, and opportunities for Chinese medicine to play a larger role within the province’s health-care system.

Smith also told the crowd her hopes for a change in the federal government in 2025, saying a new government, preferably a conservative one, would create conditions that would benefit Alberta’s economy.

“One of the things that we’ll work on it being able to double our production of oil and gas,” explained Smith. “We can have more exports to the U.S., more exports internationally.”