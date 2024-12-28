Canadian NFL player Chuba Hubbard placed on Panthers’ IR for final 2 games with strained calf

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Chuba Hubbard’s season is over.

The Panthers placed their leading rusher on injured reserve Saturday with a strained calf.

Hubbard was limited in practice on Friday with a knee injury and was listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After practice, Hubbard complained of pain and had an MRI, which revealed a grade two calf strain, according to the team.

Story continues below advertisement

Hubbard, who is from Sherwood Park, Alta., ran for 1,195 yards — the fourth-most in franchise history — and 10 touchdowns this season. He is sixth in the league in yards rushing.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He becomes the third Panthers running back to be placed on injured reserve this season, joining Miles Sanders and rookie Jonathan Brooks.

The move likely means Mike Boone will start Sunday against Tampa Bay, with Raheem Blackshear expected to see reps as well.

Hubbard finished his season last week by running for 152 yards and two touchdowns, including a 21-yard score in overtime as the Panthers beat the Arizona Cardinals 36-30. He was named NFC offensive player of the week.

He also caught 43 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown this season.