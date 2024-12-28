2 people seriously injured after horse-drawn carriage crashes in Oxford County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say two people were critically injured after a car crashed with a horse-drawn carriage in Norwich Township Friday afternoon.

OPP officers were called in at around 4 p.m. to Oxford Road 13 for the report of a collision between a passenger vehicle and a horse-drawn carriage.

Police say two people in the carriage were taken to the hospital with serious injuries but with no threat to their lives.

The lone person in the passenger vehicle didn’t suffer any injuries in the crash.

Police say the horse died at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Oxford OPP or Crime Stoppers.