Traffic

2 people seriously injured after horse-drawn carriage crashes in Oxford County: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2024 11:50 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser sits outside of a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser sits outside of a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
Ontario Provincial Police say two people were critically injured after a car crashed with a horse-drawn carriage in Norwich Township Friday afternoon.

OPP officers were called in at around 4 p.m. to Oxford Road 13 for the report of a collision between a passenger vehicle and a horse-drawn carriage.

Police say two people in the carriage were taken to the hospital with serious injuries but with no threat to their lives.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

The lone person in the passenger vehicle didn’t suffer any injuries in the crash.

Police say the horse died at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Oxford OPP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

