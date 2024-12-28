Menu

Crime

Teen caught driving more than 100 km/h over speed limit on Highway 401: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2024 11:37 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
A 17-year-old is facing stunt and dangerous driving charges after allegedly travelling more than twice the speed limit on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say the teen was caught driving 201 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

Police say the incident happened Friday evening on Highway 401 westbound in Gananoque, nearly 300 kilometres east of Toronto.

They say the G2 licence holder was also caught making unsafe lane changes on Canada’s busiest highway.

The OPP say the driver took an exit ramp at 153 km/h, where the posted speed limit is 30 km/h.

A photo police posted on X shows the driver’s red sedan being impounded.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

