Intercepted package leads to firearms, drug trafficking charges for B.C. man

The Canada Border Services Agency says a man from Sicamous, B.C., is facing firearms and drug trafficking charges after officers intercepted a package addressed to him earlier this year.

CBSA says in a news release that on April 26, border officers at Vancouver International Airport seized three prohibited devices in a package.

The agency says the addressee had a lifetime firearms prohibition.

It says border officers and the RCMP executed search warrants on the man’s vehicle and boat in June, seizing two firearms, a spring-loaded baton, a stun gun and “trafficking quantities of illegal drugs.”

The border agency says the man was charged on Nov. 28 with nine offences, including possession of a restricted firearm and four counts of possession of drugs with the purpose of trafficking.

It says he will appear in court in Salmon Arm, B.C., on Jan. 7.