Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Intercepted package leads to firearms, drug trafficking charges for B.C. man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2024 2:58 pm
1 min read
A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on an officer in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. View image in full screen
A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on an officer in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Canada Border Services Agency says a man from Sicamous, B.C., is facing firearms and drug trafficking charges after officers intercepted a package addressed to him earlier this year.

CBSA says in a news release that on April 26, border officers at Vancouver International Airport seized three prohibited devices in a package.

The agency says the addressee had a lifetime firearms prohibition.

It says border officers and the RCMP executed search warrants on the man’s vehicle and boat in June, seizing two firearms, a spring-loaded baton, a stun gun and “trafficking quantities of illegal drugs.”

The border agency says the man was charged on Nov. 28 with nine offences, including possession of a restricted firearm and four counts of possession of drugs with the purpose of trafficking.

It says he will appear in court in Salmon Arm, B.C., on Jan. 7.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

