Man faces 6 charges for crash that killed Good Samaritan near Qualicum Beach

Mounties in British Columbia have approved six impaired driving charges against a 29-year-old man over a crash that killed an elderly Good Samaritan near Qualicum Beach earlier this year.

Patrick Hare, 80, from Red Deer, Alta., had stopped to help a woman whose minivan hit a power pole on Highway 19A around 2:30 a.m. on March 2.

The 36-year-old woman was seriously injured and Hare was killed when a third vehicle crashed into them.

Hare and the woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but Hare died in a Victoria hospital.

BC Highway Patrol says its investigation has led to six charges against Jordan Pardiac of Coombs, B.C., including dangerous driving causing death and operating a motor vehicle causing death while impaired by alcohol and cocaine.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol says in a news release that there have been “repeated incidents” of people getting hurt or killed while trying to help after a collision.

He says while the police service “applauds the sentiment of anyone trying to help after a collision,” highways are dangerous places and “extreme caution” needs to be exercised.

“BC Highway Patrol will do everything we can to investigate and charge people who choose to drive while impaired by alcohol and drugs,” he adds.

The patrol says people should consider whether they have reflective clothing, good footwear and are physically able to help before they stop.

The statement says the best option is often to call 911 or wait for a professional, noting that people involved in minor crashes may be safer waiting for authorities in their car.

But it says that if people have exited their vehicles, the best course of action is to move away from traffic.

In June, a 70-year-old man was killed when he got out of his vehicle to help after a school bus went off Highway 97 near Lac La Hache in the B.C. Interior.

Police said the man was struck by an SUV whose driver could not see around a bend in the highway, and no criminality was involved.