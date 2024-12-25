Canadian man killed in Florida boat explosion: reports

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. media outlets are reporting that it was a Quebec man who died in a boat explosion in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., this week.

Several local media outlets are quoting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) as saying 41-year-old Sebastien Gauthier died after the explosion at the Lauderdale Marina on Monday.

Rescue workers also transported five people to local hospitals, three with traumatic injuries.

View image in full screen The charred remains of two boats are seen Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Lauderdale Marina near the 15th Street Fisheries restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

The sixth person who was missing in the water was located after a lengthy search and was found dead, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said on X.

Global News reached out to FWC and Global Affairs Canada for confirmation about the deceased and more details about the incident, but did not receive an immediate response on Wednesday.

Video posted on social media shows the vessel engulfed in flames following the explosion, with a thick column of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Fire rescue officials say they don’t know what caused the explosion.

