Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau tells Canadians to ‘put our politics aside’ in Christmas message

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted December 25, 2024 11:01 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau shares 2024 Christmas message: ‘Slow down, rest, connect with people you love’'
Trudeau shares 2024 Christmas message: ‘Slow down, rest, connect with people you love’
WATCH: Trudeau shares 2024 Christmas message: 'Slow down, rest, connect with people you love'
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau struck a conciliatory and hopeful tone in his annual Christmas message as he faces growing calls to resign and questions about his leadership future.

Trudeau posted a video on X, formerly know as Twitter, Wednesday morning, wishing everyone a merry Christmas and urging Canadians to check in on those who may be going through a “ very hard time.”

“This is the time of year to slow down, to rest, and to connect with the people you love most,” Trudeau said.

“It’s a moment to put our phones down, to put our politics aside, even when that one cousin makes it really hard and to focus on what matters.”

Trudeau said while the holidays are a time of celebration, for people who are grieving, worried or alone, it can be the “toughest time of the year.”

Story continues below advertisement

“So let us all check in on the people in our lives who have not had an easy time this year and who may be needing us more than we know,” he added.

Click to play video: 'What happens if Trudeau resigns?'
What happens if Trudeau resigns?

Trudeau also thanked and paid tribute to first responders, Canadian Armed Forces members, health-care workers, essential workers and others on the job over the holidays.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“You embody what Christmas is really about – giving gifts, food and service to those around us,” he said.

“I wish joy to everyone who was celebrating today and comfort to those who are suffering wherever you are. I hope you find light and hope for the year ahead. Merry Christmas.”

Trudeau headed into the holidays after a chaotic week for the Liberals, that saw Chrystia Freeland resign from the federal cabinet in a surprise announcement on Dec. 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Days later, Trudeau shuffled his cabinet, bringing on eight new ministers and reassigning four other existing cabinet members.

Freeland’s resignation has thrown the government into chaos, as a growing number of Liberal MPs have since then publicly called on Trudeau to step aside and make way for a new leader.

Meanwhile, recent Ipsos polling conducted exclusively for Global News also shows slumping popularity for Trudeau and the Liberals.

Nearly three-quarters of Canadians said in the Ipsos poll released on Friday that Trudeau should step down, while support for the Liberals is at a near-historic low of just 20 per cent.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices