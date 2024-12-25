Trudeau tells Canadians to ‘put our politics aside’ in Christmas message

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau struck a conciliatory and hopeful tone in his annual Christmas message as he faces growing calls to resign and questions about his leadership future.

Trudeau posted a video on X, formerly know as Twitter, Wednesday morning, wishing everyone a merry Christmas and urging Canadians to check in on those who may be going through a “ very hard time.”

“This is the time of year to slow down, to rest, and to connect with the people you love most,” Trudeau said.

“It’s a moment to put our phones down, to put our politics aside, even when that one cousin makes it really hard and to focus on what matters.”

Trudeau said while the holidays are a time of celebration, for people who are grieving, worried or alone, it can be the “toughest time of the year.”

“So let us all check in on the people in our lives who have not had an easy time this year and who may be needing us more than we know,” he added.

Trudeau also thanked and paid tribute to first responders, Canadian Armed Forces members, health-care workers, essential workers and others on the job over the holidays.

“You embody what Christmas is really about – giving gifts, food and service to those around us,” he said.

“I wish joy to everyone who was celebrating today and comfort to those who are suffering wherever you are. I hope you find light and hope for the year ahead. Merry Christmas.”

Trudeau headed into the holidays after a chaotic week for the Liberals, that saw Chrystia Freeland resign from the federal cabinet in a surprise announcement on Dec. 16.

Days later, Trudeau shuffled his cabinet, bringing on eight new ministers and reassigning four other existing cabinet members.

Freeland’s resignation has thrown the government into chaos, as a growing number of Liberal MPs have since then publicly called on Trudeau to step aside and make way for a new leader.

Meanwhile, recent Ipsos polling conducted exclusively for Global News also shows slumping popularity for Trudeau and the Liberals.

Nearly three-quarters of Canadians said in the Ipsos poll released on Friday that Trudeau should step down, while support for the Liberals is at a near-historic low of just 20 per cent.