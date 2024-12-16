Chrystia Freeland resigning from cabinet hours before fiscal update

See more sharing options

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced her resignation from the federal cabinet, placing the blame on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for her decision.

The announcement came in a letter she shared on X (formerly Twitter) Monday morning.

In the letter addressed to Trudeau, Freeland wrote, “On Friday, you informed me that you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in Cabinet.”

“Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from Cabinet,” she added.

Freeland further noted that in recent weeks, she has found herself increasingly at odds with Trudeau.

The post sent at 9:07 a.m. Eastern came just hours before the scheduled start of a lock up in Ottawa for the fall economic statement.

— More to come