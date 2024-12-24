Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

B.C. coastal residents hire lawyers as battle against shipbreaking operation intensifies

By Paul Johnson & Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 24, 2024 6:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Residents battle shipbreaking operation on Vancouver Island'
Residents battle shipbreaking operation on Vancouver Island
Residents of the central east coast of Vancouver Island are now accusing the provincial government of violating the Federal Fisheries Act as they battle a controversial shipbreaking operation on their coastline. Paul Johnson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Residents of communities on the Central East Coast of Vancouver Island have now hired lawyers in their battle against a controversial shipbreaking operation on their coastline.

Residents of Baynes Sound, south of Courtenay, have been fighting the business that dismantles derelict ships on the shore of the Salish Sea.

Residents claim the operation is fouling the water with copper, lead and zinc.

After an investigation by environmental lawyers, residents say by not taking more action against the operation, the provincial government is in violation of the Fisheries Act.

“These folks are getting increasingly traumatized and concerned about the circumstances given what’s happening with this shipbreaking operation,” Carla Conkin, an environmental lawyer told Global News.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“So, you know, essentially we’ve got beached vessels, we’ve got unlined sumps, and we’ve got pollutants that are seeping into the receiving environment and marine environment, and nothing’s being done about it.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Stop polluting’ order issued against Vancouver Island shipbreaking company'
‘Stop polluting’ order issued against Vancouver Island shipbreaking company
Trending Now

In a statement, the provincial government says it is currently enforcing a pollution abatement order at the site and federal and provincial staff visit the site regularly to ensure the company is complying.

The American-controlled company that runs the operation continues to deny all accusations it’s releasing any pollutants.

Click to play video: 'Battle over ‘shipbreaking’ on Vancouver Island'
Battle over ‘shipbreaking’ on Vancouver Island
Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices