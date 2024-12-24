B.C. cancer survivor wants to inspire others to donate blood

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. cancer survivor spent part of his Christmas Eve donating blood and hopefully inspiring others to do the same.

Alvin Chin, his mother and his sister donated blood at the Oak Street Canadian Blood Service in Vancouver and they want to raise awareness about the importance of blood donations across Canada.

In addition, Chin wants to inspire others to join the Canadian Blood Services’ 450 Challenge and help recruit 450 new blood donors across the country.

Chin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in November 2022.

He started three months of radiation and chemotherapy in January 2023 and was diagnosed cancer-free that fall.

“It really takes a toll on you,” Chin told Global News.

“Mentally, physically. The toughest it’s been in my life but you come out the other end for the better and hopefully you know it stays away.

“You live a more fuller life and you see things differently, different perspective. That’s why I’m here giving back.”

According to Canadian Blood Services, on average across the country there are 230 new donors a day. However, to meet the growing need for blood and plasma, double the number of donors is needed.

“It’s attainable,” Anika Mcdonald community development manager for Canadian Blood Services told Global News.

“We can get that goal for sure. We just need people to create awareness. Talk about it. Especially in the wintertime when people are busy visiting family and friends. When you come in to donate, bring a friend with you, another family member. It’s wonderful.”