Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

ASIRT investigating after man dies during RCMP interaction in Central Alberta

By Shane Struck Global News
Posted December 24, 2024 2:22 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Three people are dead after an early morning highway crash involving three vehicles in northern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man died following an interaction with police.

RCMP officers from the Tofield detachment went to a rural residence in Beaver County to arrest a suspect on outstanding warrants.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police established containment, notified nearby residents for safety, and waited for the Alberta Emergency Response Team to arrive from Edmonton.

Trending Now

RCMP said the man was fatally injured during the incident but did not provide further details.

No members of the public or RCMP officers were injured.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices