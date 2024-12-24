ASIRT investigating after man dies during RCMP interaction in Central Alberta

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man died following an interaction with police.

RCMP officers from the Tofield detachment went to a rural residence in Beaver County to arrest a suspect on outstanding warrants.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police established containment, notified nearby residents for safety, and waited for the Alberta Emergency Response Team to arrive from Edmonton.

RCMP said the man was fatally injured during the incident but did not provide further details.

No members of the public or RCMP officers were injured.