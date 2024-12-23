Menu

Canada

Regina holiday fundraiser to support those in addiction treatment

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted December 23, 2024 6:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pine Lodge Addiction Recovery collects donations for holiday fundraiser'
Pine Lodge Addiction Recovery collects donations for holiday fundraiser
The holidays aren’t always the easiest time of year for people, and one Regina recovery facility is looking to brighten the spirits of clients’ days before Christmas. As Sarah Jones explains, support from the community is helping to make this holiday season a memorable and uplifting one for those in addiction treatment.
The Pine Lodge Addiction Recovery center, a registered charity and non-profit launched their inaugural holiday fundraiser in November, to give a little something back to clients who are on their recovery journey.

Clients living at the 30-day impatient facility were asked to make a wish list this Christmas, and with help from community donations made online, staff helped to fulfill those essential asks and needs.

Jackets, boots, soaps and candies were crossed off some of the lists, providing not only something to look forward to on Christmas Day, but also some normalcy to those navigating treatment during the holiday season.

More on the ongoing Christmas fundraiser supporting those in addiction treatment in Regina can be found in the video above.

