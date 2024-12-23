Regina holiday fundraiser to support those in addiction treatment

Send this page to someone via email

The Pine Lodge Addiction Recovery center, a registered charity and non-profit launched their inaugural holiday fundraiser in November, to give a little something back to clients who are on their recovery journey.

Clients living at the 30-day impatient facility were asked to make a wish list this Christmas, and with help from community donations made online, staff helped to fulfill those essential asks and needs.

Jackets, boots, soaps and candies were crossed off some of the lists, providing not only something to look forward to on Christmas Day, but also some normalcy to those navigating treatment during the holiday season.

More on the ongoing Christmas fundraiser supporting those in addiction treatment in Regina can be found in the video above.