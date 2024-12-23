Roughriders acquire Jake Maier’s rights from Stampeders for 2025 draft pick

See more sharing options

The Saskatchewan Roughriders acquired the rights to veteran quarterback Jake Maier for a 2025 eighth-round draft pick Monday.

The deal gives Saskatchewan a window to negotiate exclusively with Maier, who’s slated to become a free agent on Feb. 11.

Maier started 45 of 65 games over four seasons with Calgary (2021-24). The six-foot, 200-pound Maier completed 1,022 of 1,497 passes for 11,685 yards with 60 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

He also rushed 60 times for 232 yards and five touchdowns.

Maier, 27, completed 357 of 494 passes for 3,841 yards with 22 TDs and 14 interceptions last season, one which saw Calgary (5-12) miss the CFL playoffs for the first time since 2004. The Stampeders acquired veteran Vernon Adams Jr. from the B.C. Lions last month.

Earlier this month, Saskatchewan signed veteran starter Trevor Harris to a one-year contract extension.