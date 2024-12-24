Menu

Canada

N.S. Firefighters 50/50 raffle payout could be a record-breaker

By Jake Webb Global News
Posted December 24, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 raffle prize expected to break records'
Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 raffle prize expected to break records
WATCH: Nova Scotia Firefighters put on a 50/50 raffle to raise money for volunteer fire departments across the province. The draw picks up every December, with a million-dollar payout on the line. The raffle’s administrator says he’s expecting the next payout to be even bigger. Jake Webb reports.
Nova Scotia Firefighters put on 50/50 raffles throughout the year to raise money for volunteer fire departments across the province.

The draw picks up each December, with a chance at a million-dollar payout.

This past week, a Sydney man won $1.3 million through the mega cash draw.

“Like many winners, he thought somebody was trying to pull a joke on them or or pull one over,” said Andrew Wallis from the Amherst Firefighters Association.

“So it took a little while for it to kick in.”

Money raised goes to first aid training and to purchase new gear.

“Through Facebook, we’re able to share with everybody where that money actually goes, whether it’s equipment, trucks, boats, hoses, helmets, whatever it may be,” said Wallis.

“So people see firsthand where that money is going.”

Up next is the Christmas draw, which closes on Boxing Day at 9 p.m.

