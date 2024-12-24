Can you recycle Christmas wrapping paper, bows and tissues? What to know

Send this page to someone via email

The presents have all been opened, leaving behind a mountain of crumpled wrapping paper, ribbons, tape and cardboard boxes. But what’s the most eco-friendly way to dispose of or recycle all this post-Christmas packaging?

Every year, 540,000 tonnes of wrapping paper — the equivalent of the weight of 100,000 elephants or 4.5 CN Towers — end up in Canadian landfills following the holidays, according to environmental group Zero Waste Canada.

And much of that holiday waste that ends up in the trash could have been recycled, composted or reused, explained Charlotte Ueta, the director of policy, planning and outreach of the City of Toronto’s solid waste management services.

“We often see a slight increase in the amount of waste that is generated or thrown out over the holidays. So generally around December and January, we see an increase of waste,” she said.

Toronto is one of the many Canadian cities encouraging people to properly dispose of and reduce the amount of waste they generate during the holidays.

Here are some tips to help manage holiday waste.

Can you recycle wrapping and tissue paper?

Recycling holiday wrapping paper and tissue paper depends on the type of material, Ueta said.

“Typically any material that you’d find, especially with a lot of shipping, a lot of materials that could be recycled. So for example, boxes, non-metallic gift wrapping paper and tissue paper are some materials that are increased over the holiday season that can be recycled,” she said.

The general rule for wrapping paper is that if it rips easily, feels like paper, and doesn’t contain glitter, foil, or plastic coatings, it’s likely recyclable.

Tissue paper can be composted in the City of Toronto, she said, because it is made from biodegradable materials that decompose quickly in organic waste systems. Other municipalities, like Ottawa, also allow tissue in the green bin.

Cardboard boxes, holiday cards and envelopes, along with rinsed plastic plates and cups, can all be placed in the blue bin.

When it comes to recycling the plastic waste from toys your kids receive, it may depend on the municipality you live in.

For example, both the City of Calgary and the City of Toronto accept moulded plastic packaging, which is commonly found in electronics and children’s toys.

What is not recyclable?

There’s something undeniably festive about a beautifully wrapped gift, but traditional ribbons and bows, often made from materials like polyester or nylon, aren’t recyclable.

If the holiday wrapping paper is full of metallics, glitter and tape, then it also cannot go into the recycling bin, Ueta said.

Gift bags aren’t recyclable because they are often coated with plastic or foil or contain adhesive materials that interfere with the recycling process.

Bubble wrap, bubble envelopes, plastic strapping from boxes and plastic gift cards also cannot be placed in the blue bin.

Consider reusing for next year

Because many Christmas items like tinsel, wrapping paper, gift bags, bows and ribbons cannot be recycled, Ueta recommends reusing them next year.

She also suggests opting for reusable gift wrap.

“Be mindful over the holidays that generally there is a lot of waste that is created,” she said. “So reduction and reuse when possible. Even looking at gift wrapping paper with reusable cloth or newspaper. And of course, ribbons and bows can be used time and time again.”

However, if you’re still unsure where to dispose of your Christmas wrapping paper, boxes or plastic, Ueta suggests using the Waste Wizard website, an online tool that helps you find the proper recycling or disposal options.