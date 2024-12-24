Menu

Canada

Stolen, missing or discarded: Nova Scotians dealing with parcel problems this Christmas

By Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted December 24, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotians frustrated with stolen packages or parcels not delivered at all'
Nova Scotians frustrated with stolen packages or parcels not delivered at all
WATCH: It might put a smile on the face of the Grinch: packages that are stolen from porches or not delivered at all. But it has Nova Scotians taking to social media in frustration. As Ella MacDonald reports, there are some tips to protect you from holiday porch pirates.
It might put a smile on the face of the Grinch, but Maritimers are not smiling about the rash of missing parcels this Christmas season.

Nova Scotians are taking to social media in frustration over the persistent number of packages stolen or not delivered at all.

Paul Boudreau of Halifax says two Christmas gifts were swiped off his porch in just 15 minutes after they were delivered last week.

“More than likely this person is walking around neighbourhoods, probably just waiting for somebody to drop off a package, and just waits a few minutes,” he said.

“If nobody comes to pick it up right away, (he) comes backs and grabs the package.”

A couple doors down from Boudreau, the neighbours said they had the exact same thing happen.

This time, however, the thief got away with a family photo album that the company, Shutterfly, was willing to replace.

Boudreau, however, wasn’t as lucky.

“It angers you at first, and then it’s like what can you do? It’s just sad that people feel like they have to go to those lengths,” he said.

“Some people are pretty desperate out there.”

Trending Now

But packages aren’t just being stolen. Some are never delivered at all.

On Facebook, users have accused several companies of reusing delivery confirmation photos to trick people into thinking packages have been delivered. Meanwhile, other packages are being discarded in random places.

Mandi Pudsey from Middleton, N.S., says her packages was found in her local pharmacy’s parking lot.

“I work a minimum-wage job, and I try my best,” she said.

“I want my grandson and my daughter to have the things for Christmas and I understand things happen, but this seems to be happening quite frequently.”

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

