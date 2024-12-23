B.C. braces for series of storms over Christmas Day holiday

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s South Coast should brace for a series storms over the next few days, which could impact travel and holiday plans.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said a low-pressure centre off the coast would bring strong winds beginning on Monday afternoon.

These winds will intensify to southeast 70 km/h gusting to 90 early this evening near Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands then diminish near midnight, Madryga said.

These strong winds will spread further north into the Strait of Georgia by mid-evening, reaching 60 km/h with gusts to 100 along the coast of East Vancouver Island from Courtenay to Campbell River and the Sunshine Coast between Saltery Bay and Powell River, then ease overnight.

Exposed coastal sections of Northern Vancouver Island will see winds blowing southeast from 90 km/h to 120 km/h early on Monday evening and then diminish near midnight.

Winds along the exposed coastal sections of the Central Coast will reach 120 km/h with gusts to 140 late on Monday evening then ease Tuesday morning.

In Metro Vancouver, winds will not be as strong with east to southeast winds picking up this evening to 50 km/h in exposed areas, Madryga added.

View image in full screen Wind warnings for Monday are shown in purple. Global SkyTracker

On Christmas Day, another strong Pacific front will line up along the coast, Madryga said.

Southeast winds will be strong at that time as well, along with widespread rainfall. Metro Vancouver and areas close to the city over the open water will also experience a strong southeast wind through Christmas Day.

The snapshot below shows the widespread rain in green and yellow, with some snowfall likely over the mountains and in the B.C. Interior, Madryga added.

View image in full screen A look at the widespread rain expected on Christmas Day. Global SkyTracker

Then, on Thursday, Dec. 26, a weaker low-pressure system will approach Vancouver Island later during the day and spread strong winds across Vancouver Island and the South Coast overnight.

Strong winds could cause power outages and travel delays.

Officials are warning that people should be prepared for power outages and if anyone is travelling, to check with the organization before leaving their house.