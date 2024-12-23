Menu

Canada

Death toll rises to three, including child, after head-on collision in Moncton, N.B.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2024 12:29 pm
1 min read
RCMP say a child died several days after a head-on collision last week on a Moncton, N.B., highway that killed two other people. The RCMP logo is seen at a news conference on June 24, 2023, in St. John’s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
RCMP say a child died several days after a head-on collision last week on a Moncton, N.B., highway that killed two other people.

A 32-year-old woman from Moncton was allegedly driving the wrong way on Highway 15 on Dec. 15 when she collided with another vehicle.

She died in hospital and her two passengers were treated for minor injuries.

The 43-year-old driver of the other vehicle died in hospital and his two passengers were seriously injured.

Police said on Dec. 21 that one of those passengers — a child — died of their injuries in hospital.

They said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

