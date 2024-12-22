Last minute holiday shopping push in Regina

See more sharing options

With just a few short days before Santa Claus comes to town, many shopping centres were busy with hopeful gift-givers Sunday.

According to PricewaterhouseCooper’s 2024 Canadian Holiday Outlook, Canadians are more likely to shop in person as Christmas draws closer.

Many shoppers Global News spoke with said they were mostly done shopping and were just picking up some final items.

In the video above, Global’s Moosa Imran caught up with last-minute shoppers in Regina.