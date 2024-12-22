Menu

Canada

Last minute holiday shopping push in Regina

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 22, 2024 6:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Christmas shopping wrapping up in Regina'
Christmas shopping wrapping up in Regina
With Christmas soon approaching, shoppers say they are picking up their final items.
With just a few short days before Santa Claus comes to town, many shopping centres were busy with hopeful gift-givers Sunday.

According to PricewaterhouseCooper’s 2024 Canadian Holiday Outlook, Canadians are more likely to shop in person as Christmas draws closer.

Many shoppers Global News spoke with said they were mostly done shopping and were just picking up some final items.

In the video above, Global’s Moosa Imran caught up with last-minute shoppers in Regina.

