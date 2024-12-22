Last minute holiday shopping push in Regina

With just a few short days before Santa Claus comes to town, many shopping centres were busy with hopeful gift-givers Sunday.
According to PricewaterhouseCooper’s 2024 Canadian Holiday Outlook, Canadians are more likely to shop in person as Christmas draws closer.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Many shoppers Global News spoke with said they were mostly done shopping and were just picking up some final items.
Trending Now
In the video above, Global’s Moosa Imran caught up with last-minute shoppers in Regina.
Comments