Global BC’s most-watched and shared videos of 2024

Do you think you know the biggest stories coming out of B.C. this year?

Global BC compiled the data and found the stories that most compelled and engaged our audience in 2024.

Here is our list of top 10 videos and the results may surprise you.

Retirement homes criticized for keeping damage deposits

Families of retirees questioned the policies of some B.C. retirement homes that refuse to refund damage deposits after residents have died or moved.

2:17 Retirement homes criticized for keeping damage deposits

Growing calls for owner of dog to come forward following deadly attack in Stanley Park

Days after a family pet was mauled to death in Vancouver’s Stanley Park, the owner of the dog responsible for the violent attack had not been identified. Calls were growing for the owner to come forward.

2:04 Growing calls for owner of dog to come forward following deadly attack in Stanley Park

Humpback whale spotted with no tail raising concerns

It was an alarming sight off the coast of Vancouver Island. Whale watchers spotted a humpback with its tail missing. The animal’s injuries sparked concern amongst researchers over the impact humans have on humpbacks in B.C. waters.

2:00 Humpback whale spotted with no tail raising concerns

An aerial view of the Chilcotin River landslide

In August, footage showed the impact of a landslide completely blocking the Chilcotin River in B.C.’s Central Interior. The landslide, located in the Farwell Canyon area, has prompted evacuation orders due to concerns about potential flash flooding downstream.

2:18 An aerial view of the Chilcotin River landslide.

Trump claims California could use B.C.’s ‘very large faucet’

Before the U.S. presidential election, Republican nominee Donald Trump promised California “more water than you ever saw” by tapping a B.C. water source. Experts believed Trump was talking about the Columbia River, which drains into Oregon before ending up in the Pacific Ocean.

1:19 Trump claims California could use B.C.’s ‘very large faucet’

Consumer Matters: KIA owner frustrated over excessive oil consumption

A frustrated Kia owner said she was left at the side of the road by the South Korean automaker when her five-year-old vehicle consumed excessive amounts of oil and needed a new engine. But that changed when Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa got involved.

3:39 Consumer Matters: KIA owner frustrated over excessive oil consumption

2 B.C. sailors found dead in Nova Scotia

It was a mystery when two people from B.C. were found dead in a 10-foot inflatable boat that had washed ashore on Sable Island in Nova Scotia. What happened to the 70-year-old man and 60-year-old woman?

0:59 2 B.C. sailors found dead in Nova Scotia

New rules for crossing U.S. border with dogs

Confusing new U.S. rules were supposed to go into effect in August, requiring Canadian dog owners to show veterinary paperwork about their dogs’ rabies vaccination status when crossing the border. Some of the requirements were later retracted.

1:53 New rules for crossing U.S. border with dogs

Consumer Matters: RBC customers outraged over partial refund after unauthorized withdrawals

A B.C. family was dealing with a banking error at one of Canada’s largest banks with no resolution in sight. They say money was withdrawn monthly from the RBC account they share with their daughter without their authorization.

3:32 Consumer Matters: RBC customers outraged over partial refund after unauthorized withdrawals

Man lives in Stanley Park for more than 30 years

For 34 years, Chris Bailey made his home and created art in the dense forest of Vancouver’s Stanley Park. Global reporter Alissa Thibault explained how Bailey was surviving, just at a time when he was going to have to move.