One dead, 50 injured after driver plows car into crowd at Christmas market in Germany

Send this page to someone via email

The deputy mayor of the Germany city of Magdeburg said Friday that at least one person was killed and dozens were injured after a driver plowed a car into a group of people at a busy Christmas market in what authorities suspect was an attack.

Regina-Dolores Stieler-Hinz said that more than 50 people were injured, German news agency dpa reported.

Authorities say the driver of the car was arrested.

Regional government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe and city spokesperson Michael Reif said they suspected it was an attack.

“The pictures are terrible,” Reif said. “My information is that a car drove into the Christmas market visitors, but I can’t yet say from what direction and how far.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Footage from the scene of a cordoned-off part of the market showed debris on the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a terrible event, particularly now in the days before Christmas,” Saxony-Anhalt governor Reiner Haseloff said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted on X: “My thoughts are with the victims and their relatives. We stand beside them and beside the people of Magdeburg.”

Magdeburg, which is west of Berlin, is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and has about 240,000 inhabitants.

The suspected attack came a day after the eight anniversary of an attack on a Christmas market in Berlin. On Dec. 19, 2016, an Islamic extremist attacker plowed through a crowd of Christmas market-goers with a truck, leaving 13 people dead and injuring dozens more. The attacker was killed days later in a shootout in Italy.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had said late last month that there were no concrete indications of a danger to Christmas markets this year, but that it was wise to be vigilant.

—

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.