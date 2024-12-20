NDP will vote to topple Trudeau and propose confidence vote, Singh says

Send this page to someone via email

Days after he called for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “to resign,” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will put forward a “clear motion of non-confidence” in the next sitting of the House of Commons that could bring down the Liberal government.

“The Liberals don’t deserve another chance. That’s why the NDP will vote to bring this government down, and give Canadians a chance to vote for a government who will work for them,” Singh wrote in a letter shared publicly on Friday morning.

The NDP leader’s letter goes on to criticize Trudeau and his government, saying the prime minister “can’t fix health care,” build affordable homes or lower bills, and that Singh has “always fought for the people.”

Singh’s statement comes after a week in which the Liberals saw two ministers step down, including the now-former deputy prime minister and finance minister Chrystia Freeland, whose surprise announcement set off more questions about Trudeau’s own future. The resignation of those two ministers prompted a cabinet shuffle Friday, which saw eight MPs newly named to cabinet.

Those questions have loomed over Trudeau since at least June, when the Liberals lost the longtime stronghold of Toronto-St. Paul to the Conservatives, followed by LaSalle—Émard—Verdun in Quebec to the Bloc Québécois in September.

Several MPs from his own caucus have called for his resignation, with more than 20 signing a letter earlier this fall.

On Friday, four-term Liberal MP Rob Oliphant was the latest to join those calls after meeting with his riding’s association executives.

Though he touted the various measures put forward by the Liberals, like the Canada Child Benefit and dental care plan, he warned that “this record of achievements is now at risk,” saying feedback from his riding and various public opinion polls show “our Leader has become a key obstacle” keeping voters from supporting the party.

“It is time now for him to do his part to ensure that Canada remains strong and united in the face of changing continental and global reality,” he wrote.

Despite calls from a growing number of MPs and byelection losses, the prime minister has said he would continue on.

With the Liberals in a minority government, they need at least one opposition party to vote with them to keep the confidence of the House and prevent a snap election before the currently legislated next election date of Oct. 20, 2025.

The Conservatives in past weeks have pushed multiple votes of non-confidence, but each failed as the NDP voted with the Liberals to defeat them.

However, with Singh signalling his party would put forward the next confidence motion, the Liberals’ only chance would be to get the Bloc Québécois or Conservatives to vote with them. Both parties have voted against the government in the past several non-confidence motions.

The House does not return until Jan. 27, 2025, so the NDP will not be able to bring such a motion until at least that date.