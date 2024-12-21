‘I was heartbroken’: Beloved Montreal coffee shop hit by break-in, community responds

Send this page to someone via email

A beloved coffee shop in Montreal’s West Island was recently the target of a random break-in just before Christmas, but the owners say picking up the pieces has been easier because of help from the community.

La Station Café inside the Beaconsfield train station is a labour of love from a pair of young women who worked for and dreamed up the idea before turning it into a reality. It opened nine months ago.

The small business was robbed and vandalized earlier this month, leaving behind damaged furniture and an empty cashbox.

“When I walked in, I was heartbroken,” co-owner Vanessa Pellicciotta said in an interview this week.

But the two women behind La Station Café were touched by an outpouring of support from customers and locals alike, with some bringing gifts and others donating money to help.

“One of the things we want this café to be is a place for the community to get to come and meet,” co-owner Thea Borck said in an interview this week. “And the fact that the community showed up for us made us feel like we are really accomplishing that goal.”

— with files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise