National

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

‘I was heartbroken’: Beloved Montreal coffee shop hit by break-in, community responds

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted December 21, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Beaconsfield coffee shop hit by break-in sees outpouring of support
WATCH: A coffee shop in Beaconsfield was recently the target of what seems to be a random break-in. La Station Cafe was robbed and vandalized just weeks before Christmas. As Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports, even though the incident left the owners heartbroken, they say picking up the pieces has been easier because of help from the community.
A beloved coffee shop in Montreal’s West Island was recently the target of a random break-in just before Christmas, but the owners say picking up the pieces has been easier because of help from the community.

La Station Café inside the Beaconsfield train station is a labour of love from a pair of young women who worked for and dreamed up the idea before turning it into a reality. It opened nine months ago.

The small business was robbed and vandalized earlier this month, leaving behind damaged furniture and an empty cashbox.

“When I walked in, I was heartbroken,” co-owner Vanessa Pellicciotta said in an interview this week.

But the two women behind La Station Café were touched by an outpouring of support from customers and locals alike, with some bringing gifts and others donating money to help.

“One of the things we want this café to be is a place for the community to get to come and meet,” co-owner Thea Borck said in an interview this week. “And the fact that the community showed up for us made us feel like we are really accomplishing that goal.”

Watch the video above for the full story.

with files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

