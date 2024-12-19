Hundreds of children make mad dash through Walmart for ‘Elks Christmas Shop’

Send this page to someone via email

The holiday season can be a challenging time for families navigating financial difficulties.

That’s why local groups from a range of specialties like Kids Up Start, the Edmonton Elks, and law firm James H. Brown & Associates are pitching in to help families who are less fortunate.

About 300 kids were selected to take part in a holiday shopping spree, paid for with a $200 gift card each to purchase Christmas gifts they’ve always wanted.

They were transported by bus to a ‘secret location’ which was revealed as the Walmart located in Kingsway Mall.

Current Elks players, alumni, and cheerleaders were on site handing out gift cards and Elks gear, and shopping with the kids.

“Just looking at the faces. When you’re here shopping, just walk around and look at these kids. Shopping with these big football players or hockey players whoever it is,” Trent Brown, lawyer with James. H Brown & Associates and former member of the green and gold, told Global News.

Brown says it’s important to give back to a city that’s helped him shine.

“Being a local guy born and raised here, this is a time for giving and if we can touch and bring smiles to 300 kids, that’s all we really want to do,” Brown explained.

Kids Up Front is an Edmonton organization that provides programming, sports, arts and cultural events to children and youth. They coordinated with over a hundred agencies to select kids they thought needed the holiday boost.

“For us it was more just hearing the stories and understanding the background of where the families are coming from,” program coordinator Keona Buschert explained.

And for the parents, it was a much-needed alleviation of financial stress.

“It kind of gives the pressure off everybody and just enjoy. And not worry about the next week or what’s going to be under the Christmas tree,” program coordinator Tegan Gislason added.

Alexii John wasn’t sure how she was going to bring the Christmas magic to her two kids after running into a financial roadblock. She felt grateful when her family was selected as one of the groups able to attend the holiday shopping spree.

“We actually just had something hit our bank account. And I wasn’t sure if i was going to do this at all for them so this is a pretty big deal for our family,” John said.

Single mom Colleen Cardinal says she appreciates the community coming together to support and her kids. She feels the love from the city.

“They all are just enjoying themselves. They’re getting the things they want. So you know I’m very happy,” she said.

“Truthfully this is really a blessing because you know, financially, things are getting hard when you’re a single parent.”

Watch the video at the top to see all the action.