Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snowfall warning issued for much of N.S., up to 30 cm. possible

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 3:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: December 19'
Global News Morning Forecast: December 19
Ross Hull gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It seems Nova Scotia’s first snow storm of the season is going to hit right before the Christmas holidays.

Total snowfall amounts are expected to be between 15 to 30 cm.

Environment Canada has now issued snowfall warnings covering the entire province except for Cape Breton Island.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The snow is expected to begin Friday night and persist into Saturday afternoon.

“The snow will change to ice pellets along the Eastern Shore Saturday morning. Gusty northeast winds accompanying the snow may cause reduced visibility at times in blowing snow,” the warnings states.

Trending Now

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Thursday’s warning came one day after Environment Canada issued a special weather statement about the upcoming storm and the possibilities of a significant snowfall.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices