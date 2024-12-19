Snowfall warning issued for much of N.S., up to 30 cm. possible

It seems Nova Scotia’s first snow storm of the season is going to hit right before the Christmas holidays.
Total snowfall amounts are expected to be between 15 to 30 cm.
Environment Canada has now issued snowfall warnings covering the entire province except for Cape Breton Island.
The snow is expected to begin Friday night and persist into Saturday afternoon.
“The snow will change to ice pellets along the Eastern Shore Saturday morning. Gusty northeast winds accompanying the snow may cause reduced visibility at times in blowing snow,” the warnings states.
“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”
Thursday’s warning came one day after Environment Canada issued a special weather statement about the upcoming storm and the possibilities of a significant snowfall.
