Regina to offer daily direct flight to Denver in 2025

Saskatchewan travellers will have a new daily direct flight to one of the United States’ top destinations in the new year.

Beginning in May 2025, a daily flight will fly between Regina and Denver.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce this new daily non-stop service to Denver,” Regina Airport Authority president and CEO James Bogusz said. “This route strengthens Regina’s position as the key gateway to southern Saskatchewan and demonstrates United Airlines’ confidence in Saskatchewan’s future. With United’s extensive connections through Denver, this flight opens many new opportunities for personal and professional travel.”

The new flight will come as a joint project between the provincial government, Regina Airport Authority and United Airlines.

“The route from Regina to Denver will connect Saskatchewan to yet another major hub in the United States, which will lead to increased competitiveness and economic growth for the province,” Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said.

“I congratulate the Regina Airport Authority and SkyWest on this new direct flight, which will benefit our local business community and increase Saskatchewan’s access to the United States and beyond.”

The new route will be offered through United Airlines and operated by SkyWest.

The new travel destination is one of a few new offers the Regina airport has introduced over the last few years.

In 2023, WestJet began offering flights three days a week to Minneapolis, which serves as a hub for Delta Airlines’ domestic network.

The airport also often offers different direct flights during the summer or winter months. A full list can be found on the YQR website.