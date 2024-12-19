Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Yager named captain, Molendyk and Ritchie alternates for Canada’s world junior team

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2024 12:38 pm
1 min read
Centre Brayden Yager has been named captain of Canada's team for the upcoming world junior hockey championship. Yager takes a shot during the first day of the Canadian selection camp in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Centre Brayden Yager has been named captain of Canada's team for the upcoming world junior hockey championship. Yager takes a shot during the first day of the Canadian selection camp in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp/JFJ
Centre Brayden Yager has been named captain of Canada’s team for the upcoming world junior hockey championship.

Hockey Canada announced the team’s leadership group Thursday, with Tanner Molendyk and Calum Ritchie named alternate captains for the tournament that starts Boxing Day in Ottawa.

Yager, a Winnipeg Jets prospect, has a goal and three assists in two games with the Lethbridge Hurricanes since joining the Western Hockey League team via trade on Dec. 2. He had 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 21 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors before the trade.

The forward from Saskatoon was a member of Canada’s 2024 world junior team that finished fifth in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Molendyk, a defenceman from McBride, B.C., has 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 21 games for the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades this season. Ritchie, from Oakville, Ont., has 34 points (eight goals, 26 assists) in 18 games with the Ontario Hockey League’s Oshawa Generals, after the centre was returned to major junior following a seven-game stint with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.

Molendyk and Ritchie are making their world junior debuts. Molendyk was named to Canada’s 2024 team but had to withdraw after sustaining a wrist injury in a pre-tournament game.

Canada opens its world junior campaign on Dec. 26 against Finland at Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre.

“I am honoured to be named captain of Team Canada for the world juniors on a team with so many great leaders, and I am excited for our group to take the ice in Ottawa and continue working towards our goal of winning a gold medal on home ice,” Yager said in a release.

“Tanner and Calum are great players and teammates that are deserving of this honour, and I look forward to serving on the leadership group with them and wearing the Maple Leaf with pride in front of Canadian fans.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

