Kingston Transit to offer enhanced service starting January 2025

Kingston Transit will introduce more frequent and convenient transit options beginning Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, as part of its service enhancements for the new year.

The updates aim to provide better access for commuters and travellers across the city, with new early morning and late-night trips to employment hubs and expanded routes with 15-minute service during peak times.

“We’re building on the updates made in September to ensure our system is frequent, accessible, reliable and available for customers to easily travel around the city,” said Christopher Norris, general manager of Kingston Transit.

Key changes include increased frequency on popular routes, extended hours and new service options:

Routes 4/501/502 and 701/702 will offer 15-minute service on weekdays until 10 p.m.

Route 2 will extend service until 11:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and add 30-minute service on Sundays.

New two-way service on Route 18 will connect the train station to downtown via Portsmouth Avenue.

Route 22 will expand to serve Innovation Drive.

The enhancements also include new late-night service on routes 2 and 7 to accommodate growing employment areas.

Updated schedules and maps are available at KingstonTransit.ca. Commuters can also use the Transit App or contact the city’s customer experience team for trip planning assistance.