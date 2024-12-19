Drones: U.S. senate rejects bid to fast-track bill to address threats

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. Senate rejected a bid on Wednesday to fast-track legislation to expand U.S. government authority to detect and destroy drones that could pose security threats over stadiums and other locations.

Congress has debated for years expanding authority amid growing safety concerns. Senator Gary Peters sought unanimous consent to approve the bill after reports of drones sighted over New Jersey raised widespread concerns. The FBI and other agencies have said many of the sightings are of airplanes or planes and do not pose safety concerns.

1:03 U.S. drone sightings: Trump says military knows where drones took off from

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the bill “explicitly authorizes state and local authorities to conduct drone detection and helps them better coordinate with federal law enforcement agencies to keep communities safe.”

Republican Senator Rand Paul blocked the request, saying the bill would grant the government sweeping authority to conduct broad surveillance and Congress should not rush to legislate.

“It’s about unchecked government overreach. It’s about capitalizing on fear and media-driven hysteria” that could violate the civil liberties of Americans.

The White House and sports leagues since 2022 have been pushing for expanded authority to detect threatening drones, with the NFL, Major League Baseball and other leagues warning previously that without expanded authority, airports and sporting events “are at substantial risk from malicious and unauthorized (drone) operation.”

0:37 Mysterious U.S. drone sightings continue to frustrate residents, lawmakers

The NFL said last week rogue drone flights into the restricted air space above stadiums during NFL games rose to 2,845 in 2023 from 2,537 in 2022 and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with congressional leaders.

Drone flights are prohibited up to 3,000 feet (914 metres) before major U.S. sporting events in a three-mile radius of stadiums.

Congress in 2018 expanded the power of the Justice Department and Homeland Security to disable or destroy threatening drones, but officials say they need new authority.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed Thursday that drones have been banned from flying over several New Jersey towns, effective until Jan. 17.

The order says no unmanned aircraft can operate below 400 feet within one nautical mile of the airspace specified in each area. The government is also allowed to use “deadly force” against the drones if they pose any sort of “imminent security threat.”

Many of the zones feature important infrastructure or cover crucial areas, like Newark-Liberty International Airport. The list is below:

North Jersey:

Cedar Grove

Bridgewater

North Brunswick

Metuchen

South Brunswick

Edison

Branchburg

Sewaren

Jersey City

Harrison, Hudson County

Elizabeth

Bayonne

Clifton

Kearny

Central Jersey:

Hamilton, Mercer County

South Jersey:

Burlington

Evesham

Camden

Gloucester City

Westampton

Winslow

Hancocks Bridge, Salem County

—

— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz