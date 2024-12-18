Tofino harbour officials call them ‘squatters.’ They say they’re being ‘banished’

See more sharing options

Residents of a floating home in Tofino, B.C., are in a standoff with the community’s harbour authority.

The Tofino Harbour Authority has closed its office temporarily and plans to install gates at the Armitage Point dock where it claims the float home residents are squatting.

Float home resident Marcel Theriault says his family has lived there since 2012 under a sublease agreement with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO).

But the harbour authority says that sublease was not renewed last year.

“The situation, which has been unresolved for over two years, escalated recently,” the harbour authority said.

“The squatter has refused to vacate the premises, disrupting critical harbour authority operations.”

But the float home’s residents say they’re being treated unfairly.

“There’s been very little communication with the harbour, only threats, and now it’s come to this where we’ve received a letter of banishment,” Theriault said.

“We’re just completely perplexed how this could escalate so rapidly, with such huge drastic consequences and these letters saying we’re some kind of threat to the harbour,” added resident Joanne Streetly.

The family says it has had its electricity disconnected, and is being fined $500 per day until they vacate.

The harbour authority, meanwhile, expressed frustration with what is called slow reaction from law enforcement and government agencies.

The DFO said it is aware of the situation and will continue to support the harbour authority as it works to resolve the issue.