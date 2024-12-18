Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Tofino harbour officials call them ‘squatters.’ They say they’re being ‘banished’

By Kylie Stanton & Simon Little Global News
Posted December 18, 2024 9:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tofino ‘squatters’ in standoff with Harbour Authority'
Tofino ‘squatters’ in standoff with Harbour Authority
WATCH: The Tofino Harbour Authority is in a standoff with what it calls 'squatters' at its dock. The family living in the float home in question says they've been there for years and are now being harassed. Kylie Stanton has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Residents of a floating home in Tofino, B.C., are in a standoff with the community’s harbour authority.

The Tofino Harbour Authority has closed its office temporarily and plans to install gates at the Armitage Point dock where it claims the float home residents are squatting.

Float home resident Marcel Theriault says his family has lived there since 2012 under a sublease agreement with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO).

Click to play video: 'Tofino wants to adopt new short-term rental rules'
Tofino wants to adopt new short-term rental rules

But the harbour authority says that sublease was not renewed last year.

Story continues below advertisement

“The situation, which has been unresolved for over two years, escalated recently,” the harbour authority said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The squatter has refused to vacate the premises, disrupting critical harbour authority operations.”

But the float home’s residents say they’re being treated unfairly.

“There’s been very little communication with the harbour, only threats, and now it’s come to this where we’ve received a letter of banishment,” Theriault said.

“We’re just completely perplexed how this could escalate so rapidly, with such huge drastic consequences and these letters saying we’re some kind of threat to the harbour,” added resident Joanne Streetly.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Deluge of seafoam washes ashore in Tofino during Vancouver Island storm'
Deluge of seafoam washes ashore in Tofino during Vancouver Island storm

The family says it has had its electricity disconnected, and is being fined $500 per day until they vacate.

Story continues below advertisement

The harbour authority, meanwhile, expressed frustration with what is called slow reaction from law enforcement and government agencies.

The DFO said it is aware of the situation and will continue to support the harbour authority as it works to resolve the issue.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices