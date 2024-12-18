Coaldale announces support for Lethbridge physician recruitment efforts

Send this page to someone via email

Coaldale town council voted unanimously to support the City of Lethbridge’s physician recruitment and advocacy efforts, in hopes of attracting doctors and health-care specialists to the southern Alberta region.

Both municipalities are experience longer patient wait times and increasing pressure on the health-care system.

Coaldale’s hospital has been downgraded to an ambulatory care clinic, yet the town’s population continues to grow, as do residents’ concerns of where to find a doctor.

Data from Alberta Health Services shows Coaldale residents visited Lethbridge’s Chinook Regional Hospital 8,622 times from 2021 to 2024.

From 2022 to 2024, Lethbridge residents visited the Coaldale Ambulatory Clinic a total of 11,399 times — amounting to 51 per cent of total visits to the facility.

In hindsight of these findings and per Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen’s request, Coaldale Mayor Jack Van Rijn has agreed to sign a letter of support to Health Minister Adrianna LaGrange, requesting the provincial government continue to prioritize the recruitment and retention of family doctors and specialists.

