Health

Coaldale announces support for Lethbridge physician recruitment efforts

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted December 18, 2024 8:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Coaldale announces support for Lethbridge physician recruitment efforts'
Coaldale announces support for Lethbridge physician recruitment efforts
WATCH: In hopes of attracting more health care professionals to Southern Alberta, the Town of Coaldale has announced its support for the City of Lethbridge's physician recruitment and advocacy efforts. Jordan Prentice reports.
Coaldale town council voted unanimously to support the City of Lethbridge’s physician recruitment and advocacy efforts, in hopes of attracting doctors and health-care specialists to the southern Alberta region.

Both municipalities are experience longer patient wait times and increasing pressure on the health-care system.

Coaldale’s hospital has been downgraded to an ambulatory care clinic, yet the town’s population continues to grow, as do residents’ concerns of where to find a doctor.

Data from Alberta Health Services shows Coaldale residents visited Lethbridge’s Chinook Regional Hospital 8,622 times from 2021 to 2024.

From 2022 to 2024, Lethbridge residents visited the Coaldale Ambulatory Clinic a total of 11,399 times — amounting to 51 per cent of total visits to the facility.

In hindsight of these findings and per Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen’s request, Coaldale Mayor Jack Van Rijn has agreed to sign a letter of support to Health Minister Adrianna LaGrange, requesting the provincial government continue to prioritize the recruitment and retention of family doctors and specialists.

Watch the video on the player above to learn more.

