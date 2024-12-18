Menu

Crime

Woman accused of trying to drive into B.C. river with kids charged with attempted murder

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 18, 2024 5:58 pm
1 min read
Delta police open criminal probe after car drives into Fraser River embankment
WATCH :Delta police say a vehicle may have intentionally driven off the road towards the Fraser River Friday morning. Police found a vehicle stuck in the foreshore off River Road near Webster Road – Nov 29, 2024
A woman who police say tried to drive a vehicle into the Fraser River with two children inside has been charged with attempted murder.

Delta Police say they were called to the Fraser River in the 8200 block of River Road shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 29.

Police arrived to find the vehicle off-road and stuck on the foreshore before it had reached the water.

Delta firefighters and bystanders had arrived ahead of police to help the driver and two “young children,” police said.

On Wednesday, police said the diver had been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Her identity cannot be released due to a publication ban issued to protect the children.

The woman remains in police custody.

